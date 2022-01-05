Left Menu

Senior Chinese diplomat Zhang Ming takes charge of Secretary-General of SCO

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:11 IST
  • China

China's senior diplomat Zhang Ming has taken charge as the new Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in which India is a member.

Zhang has taken charge from Vladimir Norov, former Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan from January 1 for a three-year term.

He was until recently China’s ambassador to the European Union.

The Beijing headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Commenting on his appointment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Wednesday that he ''is a veteran diplomat with great experience in multilateral diplomacy,''.

“I am sure like his predecessors, he will achieve new progress,'' he said.

“As the host country of the SCO secretariat, China will continue to support the secretariat and the Secretary-General, and will work with other parties to uphold the Shanghai spirit, deepen political security, trade, connectivity and cultural cooperation and forge a closer SCO community relations in the future, and contribute to SCO strength in promoting regional, global peace and development,'' Wang said. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

