Left Menu

Turkey says first round of talks with Armenia to be held in Moscow on Jan 14

Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold the first round of talks aimed at normalising ties in Moscow on Jan. 14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, as the two countries work to mend ties after years of animosity. Turkey and Armenia appointed their special envoys late last year.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:35 IST
Turkey says first round of talks with Armenia to be held in Moscow on Jan 14
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold the first round of talks aimed at normalising ties in Moscow on Jan. 14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, as the two countries work to mend ties after years of animosity. "The first meeting between the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia will be held in Moscow on 14 January," the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

Armenia and Turkey signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their shared border after decades, but the deal was never ratified and ties have remained tense. During the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year, Ankara supported Azerbaijan and accused Yerevan of occupying Azeri territories. Turkey and Armenia appointed their special envoys late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022