Five rockets land near Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base - coalition official
Five rockets landed near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces west of Baghdad, leaving no casualties, a coalition official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The closest impact was around 2 kilometres from the base, the official added. Iraqi army officials told Reuters the rounds fired were Katyusha rockets.
The attack comes a day after two explosive-laden drones were shot down by Iraqi air defences as they approached the base.
