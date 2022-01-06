Prime Minister Castex: France ready to move to COVID vaccine 4th shot in due time
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:28 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that France was ready to deploy a fourth COVID-19 vaccination or second booster shot as soon as health authorities gave their green light to such a move. "When the health authorities will give us the go-ahead, we'll go for it," Castex told BFM TV and RMC Radio.
The fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.
