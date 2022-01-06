Police constable suspended for allegedly attempting to abduct child in UP's Shahjahanpur

A police constable was suspended and an inquiry ordered against him after a viral video showed him allegedly attempting to abduct a four-year-old here, police said on Thursday.

While the district's superintendent of police said the constable was prima facie found guilty, the officer tasked with conducting an inquiry into the matter, said the constable did not abduct the child.

According to complainant Mohammed Javed, his son Abdul Rehman was playing outside their house in Jalal Nagar locality under Sadar police station area on Monday when constable Mukesh Kumar, who passed by, picked up the child and walk away.

The locals, however, snatched the child from Kumar, the complaint stated.

Javed alleged that though the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera and that he filed a complaint, the police did not register a case. They, however, assured him that an investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said a video of the incident had gone viral and the constable, posted in Police Lines, was prima facie found guilty. He was hence suspended. The SP said Circle Officer (City) Sarwan Kumar was directed to conduct an inquiry.

When contacted, the CO said the constable did not abduct the child but he was intoxicated. The constable's medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol, the CO said. He was also in police uniform during the time of the incident, the officer pointed out.

Javed, however, demanded a probe into the matter by registering a report against the constable.

