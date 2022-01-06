Left Menu

Can't continue as chancellor at cost of compromising with dignity of national institutions: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said that he can not continue as a chancellor at the cost of compromising with the dignity of national institutions.

06-01-2022
Image Credit: ANI
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said that he can not continue as a chancellor at the cost of compromising with the dignity of national institutions. Speaking to the media here in Thiruvananthapuram, Khan, said, "I can not continue as a chancellor at the cost of compromising with the dignity of national institutions. Either there should be a clear cut assurance of no interference in the affairs of the university or they take over the chancellorship."

"I concern with much more serious profound matters which impinging on national institutions. At this post of compromising with the dignity of the constitution," he added. The Governor further added that the state's higher education has gone through dogs because of interference.

Earlier on December 18, Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu over the issue of appointment in universities and said he is not able to work in an environment where he finds "too much political interference in the working of universities". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

