China's copyright authority bans digital music platforms from signing most exclusive agreements

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China's copyright authority said on Thursday that digital music platforms are not allowed to sign exclusive copyright agreements except in special circumstances.

The National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) gave the order on Thursday at a meeting with influential digital music platforms, as well as record and songwriting copyright companies, according to a statement published on NCAC's official WeChat account.

