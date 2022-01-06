Left Menu

U.S., Russian defense chiefs discuss "risk reduction" near Ukraine - Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:04 IST
U.S., Russian defense chiefs discuss "risk reduction" near Ukraine - Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Thursday with his Russian counterpart and discussed "risk reduction near Ukraine’s borders," the Pentagon said in a brief statement.

"We're obviously still very concerned by what we're seeing," a U.S. defense official told Reuters, without commenting on the call itself.

Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border. Moscow says it has no plans to invade its neighbor but President Vladimir Putin has demanded legally binding guarantees that NATO will not expand further eastwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022