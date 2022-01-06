Woman tries to hang self after tiff with husband, Delhi Police's timely intervention saves her

A woman, who attempted to kill herself, was saved by Delhi Police personnel who came to her rescue just in time after being informed by her brother-in-law, officials said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received on Tuesday regarding a woman who was trying to hang herself at her home in Burari village in north Delhi, they said.

Police rushed to the spot in Kaushik Enclave and found that the woman had just hung herself from a ceiling fan in her house.

The staff held her up and brought her down. The woman was barely breathing when she was rushed to Kapil Hospital in Burari, police said.

Because of the hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) after the stroke, she had suffered a temporarily paralysis attack on one side of the body and for further treatment, she was shifted to RML Hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that she had taken the step following an argument with her husband, police said.

The victim's husband, Akash Saini (25), was earlier a driver and later started working as a mason. They often used to quarrel over their poor financial situation, the officer said.

The sister of the woman also lives near the couple's residence. When the woman tried to hang herself on Tuesday, her sister's kids saw it and informed their father who later called police and rushed to the spot, police said.

