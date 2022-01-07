U.S. hopes for positive momentum in Ethiopia after envoy talks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 01:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States hopes that any positive momentum can be quickly realized in Ethiopia after talks on Thursday between Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman and the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the State Department said.
The year-long war between Ethiopia's government and the leadership of the northern Tigray region, among Africa's bloodiest conflicts, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Ethiopia
- Abiy Ahmed
- Tigray
- Jeffrey Feltman
- State
- Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases
UN says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022
Ethiopia government says military won't cross into Tigray for now
Soccer-Ethiopia name two foreign-based players for Africa Cup of Nations
‘Grasp this opportunity’, Guterres says, following announcements by Ethiopia and Tigray forces