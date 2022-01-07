COVID-19: Non-essential shops to be opened on odd-even basis in Delhi

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday said that shops dealing in non-essential goods will only be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. "In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm," the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated.

It further said that only one authorized weekly market up to 50 per cent limit of allowed vendors at the normal time per day zone will be allowed. As per the DDMA order, all district magistrates and municipal corporations will carry out the exercise of the numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and will ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per the odd-even system.

"All necessary steps shall be taken to avoid over-crowding in the markets, malls, restaurants and bars, mandis, railway stations, bus stops, ISBTs etc and for strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour," the DDMA order said. Meanwhile, Delhi reported Delhi reports 17,335 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Friday. The active caseload in the city stands at 39,873 and the positivity rate at 17.73 per cent. (ANI)

