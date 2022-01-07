'Readymade suit seller' held from north Delhi for cheating people through Facebook

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping people with offers of branded ladies suits at low rates over Facebook, police said on Friday. The incident came to light on December 28 when police received a complaint in which a woman reported booking some readymade suits on a Facebook page ‘Mehar Collection’.

She said she paid Rs 13,500 on November 9 through a UPI wallet but did not receive any product, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, it was revealed that a Facebook page in the name of ‘Mehar Collection’ offered discounted rates for readymade ladies suits, but would stop responding after receiving money, police said. Police analysed the details of the mobile number provided on the page and on Thursday arrested the accused from a house in Shiv Puri, Krishna Nagar in a raid. The mobile phone used in the offence was also seized from her possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed she had got married in 2019 but after having an altercation with her in-laws she returned to Delhi last October, police said. She told police she has one daughter. Since she had no job, she made a Facebook page ‘Mehar Collection’ and started cheating customers luring them with offers of renowned brands of readymade ladies suits at very low rates, police said.

At least six of her victims thus cheated have been identified, police said.

