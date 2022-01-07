Left Menu

Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj granted bail in inflammatory speech case

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj who was booked for making an inflammatory speech at an event.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:16 IST
Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj. (ANI/file photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Pune court on Friday granted bail to religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj who was booked for making an inflammatory speech at an event.

An FIR was registered against him for abusing Mahatma Gandhi during the religious event. The Pune court granted him bail on a surety amount of Rs 25,000. However, he will continue to remain in judicial custody. Pune Police would be sending him back to Chhattisgarh. Kalicharan was arrested by Chhattisgarh police from Madhya Pradesh for his hate speech against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' held in Raipur on December 26.

"A programme was organised at Natubaug Maidan on December 19 in Pune where Kalicharan made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt religious sentiments," Pune police has said earlier. The other co-accused were Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Capt. Digendra Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

