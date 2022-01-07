U.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang
Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues. China denies abuses in Xinjiang, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there. Airbnb and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- Country:
- United States
Two U.S. lawmakers on Friday raised concerns about home rental firm Airbnb Inc's business activities in China's Xinjiang region. Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues.
China denies abuses in Xinjiang, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there. Airbnb and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block release of White House records
Japan, U.S. draw up plan for any Taiwan emergency -Kyodo
United, Delta cancel more than 200 U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S.
China firmly opposes US 'Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act' that bans imports from Xinjiang