U.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang

Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues. China denies abuses in Xinjiang, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there. Airbnb and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:30 IST
Two U.S. lawmakers on Friday raised concerns about home rental firm Airbnb Inc's business activities in China's Xinjiang region. Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there. Airbnb and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

