Banners in UP's Siyana show 2018 violence prime accused as MLA candidate

Banners and hoardings depicting Yogesh Raj, the prime accused in the Siyana violence case in which a senior police officer was shot dead, as an MLA candidate in the upcoming polls have cropped up across the Siyana Assembly constituency.

In December 2018, the then in-charge of Siyana police station Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth named Sumith were killed in the violence that ensued over rumours of an alleged cow slaughter.

Yogesh, a Zila Panchayat member, was named as the main accused in the case. In September 2019, the Allahabad High Court had granted him bail.

However, the Supreme Court on January 3 this year dismissed the bail and ordered him to surrender within a week.

On Friday, Yogesh surrendered in the court of Additional District Judge 12, which then remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

Within hours, several banners and hoardings wishing the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, with Yogesh prominently portrayed as an MLA candidate, came up across the Assembly constituency.

