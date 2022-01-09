Left Menu

US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 02:12 IST
US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia
The official also said there was no chance the US would reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe as Russia has demanded. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on US and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe as part of strategic talks to begin next week, a senior Biden administration official said.

But, the official said any agreements on either matter would be contingent on Russia removing threats to Ukraine and that no decisions would be made without the consent of Ukraine or NATO.

The official also said there was no chance the US would reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe as Russia has demanded.

The US official's comments, made to reporters on condition of anonymity in a White House-organised telephone conference call on Saturday, were the first to suggest a willingness to compromise on issues tangential to Ukraine.

They came as senior US and Russian diplomats prepare to meet in Switzerland on Monday.

Russia has demanded binding promises that NATO will not further expand eastward and that the US will remove troops and weapons from Eastern Europe in exchange for reducing its expanded troop presence on the Ukrainian border and dropping threats to intervene there.

The US and NATO have rejected those demands out of hand, but have signalled a willing to explore compromises on related issues. "We think we can at least explore the possibility of making progress with the Russians," the official said, referring to Monday's Strategic and Security Dialogue between the US and Russia in Geneva.

He added, though, that ''there will be no firm commitments made in these talks." Monday's meeting will be followed by discussions between Russia and NATO members on Wednesday and with a broader European audience on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022