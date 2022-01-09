Jharkhand CM tests negative, wife and son test positive for COVID-19

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has tested negative for COVID-19 while his wife and son have tested positive, said health officials.

"The Chief Minister has himself tested negative but his wife and son have tested positive. A total of 13 samples were collected from CM's house. Out of these, five are reported positive," said a health official.

Jharkhand has 21,098 active COVID-19 cases with 1,186 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry bulletin on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)