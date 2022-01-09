Syndicate circulating fake Indian currency notes busted

The Delhi Police special cell has busted an international syndicate involved in circulation of fake Indian currency notes following the arrest of a 42-year-old man, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Raisul Azam of Yamunapur village in Bihar's East Champaran district, was nabbed near Indraprastha Park, Sarai Kale Khan here, and fake Rs 500 notes having a face value of Rs 2.98 lakh were found on him, they said.

The fake notes were being routed in the country from the India-Nepal border through Raxaul in Motihari district of Bihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received in the last week of October 2021 by a team of Inspector Ishwar Singh of the special cell, the police said.

''Surveillance was mounted on movements of members of this syndicate and requisite intelligence was collected. The team came to know that a key supplier of this syndicate, Raisul Azam, is actively involved in supply of fake notes in the Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of India,'' the officer said.

During interrogation, Azam disclosed that he had procured the consignment from a Nepal-based man, identified as Suresh, and that he had come to Delhi to supply it, he said.

The police said Azam had been previously arrested in other states for being allegedly involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

