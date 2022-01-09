No breakthroughs expected in U.S.-Russia talks this week -U.S.'s Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday he does not expect breakthroughs in U.S.-Russia security talks this week but hopes there can be areas where the two sides can agree.

"I don't think we're going to see any breakthroughs in the coming week," Blinken said on CNN's "State of the Union."

