Mumbai Police rescues female tourist from drowning near Gateway of India
A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday.
According to Mumbai Police, the woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat.
"A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat," said Mumbai Police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement