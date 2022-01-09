2 held for selling stolen motorcycles online, 21 vehicles recovered

Two men were arrested for allegedly selling stolen motorcycles on OLX, an online marketplace, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Shadab and Mushir, were apprehended with a stolen two-wheeler during routine checking, they said.

The two told police that they used to purchase the stolen two-wheelers from a trader in Meerut who would get new chassis and engine numbers stamped on the vehicles. The trader also used to supply them with new computerised registration certificates (RCs) with the help of a Regional Transport Office agent identified as Raman. He would charge Rs 2,000 for each RC, Superintendent of police Gyanendra Singh told reporters.

On receiving information from the accused, police seized 21 motorcycles from a godown in Masuri town. The vehicles were stolen from different cities, and their chassis and engine numbers were mostly damaged, the SP said.

