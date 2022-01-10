Left Menu

West African monetary union suspends Mali over election delay

The West African monetary union (UEMOA) on Sunday instructed all financial institutions in the union to suspend Mali with immediate effect as part of sanctions over the country's delay in holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup.

