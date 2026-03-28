Pradyut Bordoloi's Political Transition: From Congress to BJP

Pradyut Bordoloi, a two-term Member of Parliament from Assam, has transitioned from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing feelings of neglect and isolation within his former party. Despite a long-standing association with Congress and serving as the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assam Assembly polls, Bordoloi will be contesting the state election on a BJP ticket from Dispur.

In an interview, Bordoloi disclosed that his discontent with Congress stemmed from a series of humiliations that began during the party's organizational election in 2022. He was a vocal supporter of Shashi Tharoor's candidacy for the Congress president's post, which alienated him from the party's inner circle. Despite Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Congress president, second-rung leadership allegedly continued to marginalize him.

The tipping point for Bordoloi came when he survived an attack during the state Panchayat elections in 2025, allegedly orchestrated by a Congress MLA under his constituency. This, along with the perceived slights from Congress leadership, drove him to join BJP, marking a new chapter in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)