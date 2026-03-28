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Pradyut Bordoloi's Political Transition: From Congress to BJP

Pradyut Bordoloi, a seasoned Congress MP from Assam, recently joined the BJP, citing neglect and humiliation within Congress. Alleging systematic sidelining after supporting Shashi Tharoor in the party presidency election, Bordoloi's move was prompted by an attack linked to internal party conflicts and a desire for dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:10 IST
Pradyut Bordoloi's Political Transition: From Congress to BJP
Pradyut Bordoloi
  • Country:
  • India

Pradyut Bordoloi, a two-term Member of Parliament from Assam, has transitioned from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing feelings of neglect and isolation within his former party. Despite a long-standing association with Congress and serving as the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assam Assembly polls, Bordoloi will be contesting the state election on a BJP ticket from Dispur.

In an interview, Bordoloi disclosed that his discontent with Congress stemmed from a series of humiliations that began during the party's organizational election in 2022. He was a vocal supporter of Shashi Tharoor's candidacy for the Congress president's post, which alienated him from the party's inner circle. Despite Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the Congress president, second-rung leadership allegedly continued to marginalize him.

The tipping point for Bordoloi came when he survived an attack during the state Panchayat elections in 2025, allegedly orchestrated by a Congress MLA under his constituency. This, along with the perceived slights from Congress leadership, drove him to join BJP, marking a new chapter in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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