Man arrested for raping minor girl in UP

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Shikohabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

The accused was the driver of a car of a transgender who came here to attend ''Kinnar Sammelan'' being organised from January 1 to 14, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said.

The incident took place on January 8, he said, adding that the accused driver has been arrested and sent to jail.

After medical examination of the girl, an FIR was registered on Sunday, he said.

The girl had come to the conference with a transgender from Kanpur.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

