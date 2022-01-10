Man arrested for raping minor girl in UP
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Shikohabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.
The accused was the driver of a car of a transgender who came here to attend ''Kinnar Sammelan'' being organised from January 1 to 14, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said.
The incident took place on January 8, he said, adding that the accused driver has been arrested and sent to jail.
After medical examination of the girl, an FIR was registered on Sunday, he said.
The girl had come to the conference with a transgender from Kanpur.
A detailed probe is on in the matter.
