Actress assault case: Actor Dileep files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

Malayalam actor Dileep filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly threatening the investigation officials of the actress assault case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:00 IST
Actor Dileep (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Malayalam actor Dileep filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly threatening the investigation officials of the actress assault case. On Sunday, he was booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people) by the Crime Branch. Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR.

The case was registered after the audio clips came to the fore. According to these audio clips, Dileep and others allegedly threatened the officials who were investigating the actress assault case in which Dileep is also accused. At the same time, Balachandra Kumar, the director also told the police that Dileep did the same. Dileep is also the eighth accused in the case for alleged conspiracy in which an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

