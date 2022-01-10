Left Menu

Serbia's parliament speaker says Djokovic could be deported

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:25 IST
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
Serbia's parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said on Monday he is concerned tennis star Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case.

"The process should have ended when the court ruled on the matter," he had told Happy TV.

"The Australian authorities have obviously chosen to deport him, which also includes a three-year ban on entering Australia. It defies common sense," Dacic, who used to be Serbia's foreign minister, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

