Serbia's parliament speaker says Djokovic could be deported
Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbia's parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said on Monday he is concerned tennis star Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case.
"The process should have ended when the court ruled on the matter," he had told Happy TV.
"The Australian authorities have obviously chosen to deport him, which also includes a three-year ban on entering Australia. It defies common sense," Dacic, who used to be Serbia's foreign minister, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novak Djokovic
- Ivica Dacic
- Australia
- Australian
- Serbia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup as doubts over Australian Open participation deepen
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Australia
Reaction to Novak Djokovic's cancelled visa in Australia
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop his removal
Novak Djokovic's bid to stay in Australia goes before courts