Serbia's parliament speaker says Djokovic could be deported

Serbia's parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said on Monday he is concerned tennis star Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case.

"The process should have ended when the court ruled on the matter," he had told Happy TV.

"The Australian authorities have obviously chosen to deport him, which also includes a three-year ban on entering Australia. It defies common sense," Dacic, who used to be Serbia's foreign minister, said.

