Section 144 imposed in Chamoli ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls

Section 144 has been imposed in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand from January 8 in order to conduct the state Assembly elections in a peaceful manner, said District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday.

Notably, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Dehradun as well, barring the gathering of five or more people at public places except at bus stations, railway stations and some other places. However, the order will also not be applicable on door-to-door visits of Assembly candidates.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

