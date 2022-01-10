Left Menu

Section 144 imposed in Chamoli ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls

Section 144 has been imposed in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand from January 8 in order to conduct the state Assembly elections in a peaceful manner, said District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:35 IST
Section 144 imposed in Chamoli ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Section 144 has been imposed in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand from January 8 in order to conduct the state Assembly elections in a peaceful manner, said District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Monday.

Notably, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Dehradun as well, barring the gathering of five or more people at public places except at bus stations, railway stations and some other places. However, the order will also not be applicable on door-to-door visits of Assembly candidates.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022