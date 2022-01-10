Left Menu

Bandra Court sends 'Bulli Bai' case accused Shweta, Mayank to police custody till Jan 14

Two accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case- Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal- have been sent to Mumbai Cyber Police custody till January 14 by the Bandra court on Monday. They were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:07 IST
Bandra Court sends 'Bulli Bai' case accused Shweta, Mayank to police custody till Jan 14
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case- Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal- have been sent to Mumbai Cyber Police custody till January 14 by the Bandra court on Monday. They were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5. The court initially remanded Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal to police custody till January 10.

Meanwhile, the Bandra Court sent Vishal Kumar Jha, another accused in the same case to 14-day judicial custody. Two other accused Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody.

Niraj was arrested from Assam's Jorhat while Aumkerashwar was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. On January 9, the 'Sulli Deals' app creator Aumkerashwar Thakur was sent to 4-day police custody in Delhi. As per information from Delhi Police, all the accused were connected to each other virtually via chat rooms. Further investigation is on in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022