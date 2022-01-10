Left Menu

Delhi govt imposes total fine of over Rs 74 lakh on Sunday for violation of COVID protocols

Delhi government imposed a total fine of Rs 74,25,900 on Sunday for violation of COVID protocols in the national capital. As many as 14 FIRs were registered in this regard.

Delhi government imposed a total fine of Rs 74,25,900 on Sunday for violation of COVID protocols in the national capital. As many as 14 FIRs were registered in this regard. The most cases of violation of COVID guidelines came from South Delhi and East Delhi among the 11 districts on Sunday. 748 cases of violation of COVID rules were found in South Delhi while East Delhi saw 701 such cases.

In total 3,732 cases of not wearing mask, not following social distancing and spitting in public places were lodged by the administration. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

On May 1, the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi. (ANI)

