Left Menu

EU hits Nicaragua with sanctions over November election

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:08 IST
EU hits Nicaragua with sanctions over November election
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union blacklisted seven more individuals and three entities in Nicaragua in response to November's presidential election that Brussels and Washington said was a sham, taking the number of people under sanctions to 21.

"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," the EU said in a statement.

The EU said new travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on family members of President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo, as well as police, the Supreme Electoral Council and the company overseeing telecommunications and postal services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022