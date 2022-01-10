EU hits Nicaragua with sanctions over November election
The European Union blacklisted seven more individuals and three entities in Nicaragua in response to November's presidential election that Brussels and Washington said was a sham, taking the number of people under sanctions to 21.
"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," the EU said in a statement.
The EU said new travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on family members of President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo, as well as police, the Supreme Electoral Council and the company overseeing telecommunications and postal services.
