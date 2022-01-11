Left Menu

COVID mayhem: NSUI urges University Grants Commission to adopt online mode of examination in colleges and universities

As Covid cases are spreading fast across the country, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to opt for online mode of examination in colleges and Universities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As Covid cases are spreading fast across the country, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to opt for online mode of examination in colleges and Universities. In an open letter to UGC, NSUI raised concerns over the fast-growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The student body wrote that once again a panic situation is arising in the country.

NSUI said that health infrastructure is collapsing in most of the States. It said that the vaccination of students against the disease has just started and even not all the teachers are fully vaccinated, therefore risk should not be taken. NSUI letter said that the pandemic is in its third year despite the fact there is no specialised evaluation policy available for the students.

Examinations are scheduled in February and March, so policy should be made so that the academic year of the students does not get wasted and they can have plenty of time to prepare for entrance examinations, demanded NSUI. Speaking to media persons, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said that students and guardians from across the country have mailed and called the body to raise the issue of online examination. "Government and UGC should look into this matter seriously and urgently. We cannot compromise with the health of the students," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

