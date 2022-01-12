Left Menu

Political violence rocks Sikkim as SKM, SDF clash

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 12-01-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 10:29 IST
Political violence rocks Sikkim as SKM, SDF clash
  • Country:
  • India

The SUV of a ruling SKM leader in Sikkim was set ablaze at Jorethang as political violence continued unabated in the Himalayan state.

The vehicle, stuffed with SKM's party calendars, magazines and diaries, was parked near Jorethang School when it was set ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The SUV belonged to SKM youth convenor of Salghari-Zoom constituency John Subba, they said.

Alleging that opposition SDF was behind the incident, SKM on Wednesday said it was an attack on the people of Sikkim.

A complaint was filed over the incident and the matter is being investigated, police said.

The political situation of the otherwise peaceful state turned volatile following the return of former chief minister and SDF chief PK Chamling to the state from Delhi on December 30 after three months.

When Chamling was on the way to attend a funeral in Sadam on Sunday, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters stopped his vehicles at Melli and allegedly hurled abuses at him.

Later that day, clashes broke out between Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and SKM supporters at Tarey Bhir when Chamling's convoy reached the area.

SDF and SKM supporters hurled stones at each other, damaging at least four vehicles and injuring many people.

Both the parties accused the other of instigating violence in an area where many tourists were staying.

SDF accused the police of not filing a case based on its complaint, following which it met the Director-General of Police on Tuesday and sought protection for the former chief minister.

The ruling SKM also filed a complaint at the Melli police station over the incident.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022