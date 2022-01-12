Huge blast goes off in Somali capital, at least four bodies seen at explosion scene - Reuters witness
Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:06 IST
A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on a road leading to the airport and at least four bodies were seen lying at the explosion scene, a Reuters witness said.
The Reuters photographer said the explosion had also damaged four cars and two motor rickshaws. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
