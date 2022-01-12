Huge blast goes off in Somali capital, at least four bodies seen at explosion scene - Reuters witness

A huge blast went off in the Somali capital on Wednesday on a road leading to the airport and at least four bodies were seen lying at the explosion scene, a Reuters witness said.

The Reuters photographer said the explosion had also damaged four cars and two motor rickshaws. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Also Read: U.N. and partners urge feuding Somalia leaders to reduce tensions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)