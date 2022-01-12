Left Menu

Kremlin says no ultimatums, but Russia needs concrete answers on security

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia was ready to negotiate directly with Ukraine provided existing agreements were fulfilled. Peskov said live-fire exercises with troops and tanks that Russian forces held near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday were not linked to the NATO talks.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:47 IST
Kremlin says no ultimatums, but Russia needs concrete answers on security
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is not making ultimatums in its negotiations with the West but needs concrete answers regarding its security concerns, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as talks take place with NATO in Brussels. Russia was set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that showed the two sides have major differences to bridge.

The meetings are part of an effort to defuse the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War, triggered primarily by a confrontation over Ukraine, which the United States says Russia may be planning to invade. Moscow dismisses such claims. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia was ready to negotiate directly with Ukraine provided existing agreements were fulfilled.

Peskov said live-fire exercises with troops and tanks that Russian forces held near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday were not linked to the NATO talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022