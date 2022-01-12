U.S. announces doping charges against therapist related to Tokyo Olympics
Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:07 IST
U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a Texas therapist for allegedly distributing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes participating in the Olympic Games held in Tokyo last summer.
