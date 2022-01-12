Russia says it offered NATO de-escalation steps, but they were ignored - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said after talks with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday that Moscow had offered de-escalation measures to the U.S.-led alliance, but that NATO had ignored them, Interfax news agency reported.
Fomin said that NATO ignoring the proposed measures created the grounds for incidents and conflicts, Interfax said.
Russia's Defence Ministry was quoted separately by TASS news agency as saying that Russia was counting on constructive security talks with NATO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Defence
- Moscow
- Alexander Fomin
- NATO
- TASS
- Brussels
- Defence Ministry
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says Russia-NATO meeting expected January 12
Borrell calls Russia's demand to stop EU, NATO eastward expansion unacceptable
Polish senator says prosecutors dragging feet over phone hacking
Russia wants serious security guarantees from talks with US, NATO
Moscow confirms Russia-NATO council meeting to take place on January 12