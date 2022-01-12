Left Menu

Russia says it offered NATO de-escalation steps, but they were ignored - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said after talks with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday that Moscow had offered de-escalation measures to the U.S.-led alliance, but that NATO had ignored them, Interfax news agency reported.

Fomin said that NATO ignoring the proposed measures created the grounds for incidents and conflicts, Interfax said.

Russia's Defence Ministry was quoted separately by TASS news agency as saying that Russia was counting on constructive security talks with NATO.

