Woman duped of Rs 10 lakh with promise of job

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:20 IST
Two men allegedly cheated a young woman of Rs 10 lakh here by promising to get her a job in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), city police said on Wednesday.

The woman's brother lodged a complaint with the Gittikhadan police station here about the fraud, said an official.

The accused duo promised the woman a job with the FCI in 2018, and even conducted an interview with her. Then she was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh but no job ever materialized, the complaint said.

Further probe is on, said the police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

