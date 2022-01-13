Left Menu

U.S. pushing for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over missiles

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 07:27 IST
The United States is pushing the United Nations Security Council to impose more sanctions on North Korea following a series of North Korean missile launches, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"The U.S. is proposing U.N. sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield posted on Twitter.

No further details on the proposed sanctions were immediately available.

