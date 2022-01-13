Mumbai: Woman cop, colleague booked for taking bribe from bus operator; ACB recovers over Rs 4 lakh cash

An offence has been registered against a woman police inspector and a constable for allegedly demanding Rs 3,000 bribe from a bus operator to permit him to park his buses in south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. During the probe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered 10 envelopes containing Rs 4.81 lakh cash from the cabin of inspector Sheetal Mahadeo Malte (39), who is in-charge of the Azad Maidan traffic police branch, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid by the ACB on Wednesday and Malte's colleague constable Tushar Kisan Chavan (35) was caught accepting the bribe amount on her behalf, he said, adding the accused inspector was also nabbed.

The complainant, who has a tour and travel business, operates two buses to pick up and drop MMRDA personnel from Chembur to Cuff Parade every day, the official said. The complainant has alleged that since the last two weeks his buses were being penalised for parking in the area, following which he met Chavan to discuss the matter and was asked to meet Malte, he said.

During the meeting, the accused inspector allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 per month from the complainant for letting him park his buses in the Azad Maidan jurisdiction, the official said. The ACB has also recovered Rs 4.81 lakh cash kept in 10 envelopes from Malte's cabin, he said. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

