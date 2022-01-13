Left Menu

Prince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision

13-01-2022
The legal team for Britain's Prince Andrew said on Thursday they would not be making any comment after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

"The legal team have advised me that there will be no comment," a spokeswoman said.

