Prince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision

The legal team for Britain's Prince Andrew said on Thursday they would not be making any comment after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

"The legal team have advised me that there will be no comment," a spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)