Russia says U.S. rejection of security demands bringing talks to dead end - agencies

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday said Washington's rejection of Moscow's key security demands was leading talks to a dead end, Russian news agencies reported. He said he saw no reason to organise a new round of talks in the near future on security guarantees, but said dialogue was for now continuing on various fronts.

The Kremlin earlier gave a bleak assessment of Russia's security talks with the United States and NATO this week, describing them as "unsuccessful" and saying there was disagreement on fundamental issues.

