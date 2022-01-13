EU will fall in line with ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, Borrell says

The European Union will impose sanctions in line with the measures ECOWAS has taken, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers in Brest. "The risk that the situation in this country deteriorates is evident," he told reporters.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday agreed a raft of restrictions against Mali, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities' failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after a 2020 military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)