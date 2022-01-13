Pakistan passes IMF-backed mid-year budget to raise $1.93 bln for current fiscal year

Pakistan's parliament on Thursday passed a mid-year budget to end exemptions on sales tax as part of fiscal tightening to win funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), state run Pakistan Television reported.

Ending the tax exemptions would raise 343 billion rupees ($1.93 billion).

The IMF has made further budgetary tightening a condition for the revival of a stalled $6 billion funding programme.

