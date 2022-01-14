Left Menu

Mathura police unearths illegal arms factory

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-01-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 00:03 IST
Mathura police unearths illegal arms factory
  • Country:
  • India

The Mathura police on Thursday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing, seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition and arrested six people involved in running it The factory was being run in the ravines of the Yamuna near Shahpur village falling under the Kosikalan police station, police said.

The seized arms included at least 25 country-made pistols and guns of various bores, besides over 50 cartridges of various bores, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

He said the police also recovered several semi-finished arms besides various tools and instruments and raw materials to manufacture guns.

The arrested accused were identified as Mubba, Arif, Ansaar, Shahnavaj, Kanjar and Bholi, all residents of Mathura, the SSP said, adding that all of them were remanded in judicial custody by a court here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global
4
NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022