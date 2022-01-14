Left Menu

Russia hopes talks will resume, but that depends on U.S. response to proposals - Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:43 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russia hopes security talks with the United States will resume after the series of meetings this week, but that depends on Washington's response to Moscow's proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Russia, which has unnerved the West by building up troops near Ukraine, has laid out an array of security guarantees that it wants to obtain from the U.S. and NATO. It says it expects a written response to the proposals next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

