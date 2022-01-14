Left Menu

Montenegrin police seize $23 mln worth of cocaine hidden in banana shipment

Montenegrin police have seized nearly half a tonne of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador and estimated to be worth 20 million euros ($22.9 million), a top customs official and a special prosecutor said on Friday.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:22 IST
Montenegrin police seize $23 mln worth of cocaine hidden in banana shipment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Montenegrin police have seized nearly half a tonne of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador and estimated to be worth 20 million euros ($22.9 million), a top customs official and a special prosecutor said on Friday. An investigation found that a criminal group with members in Slovenia, Ecuador and Montenegro organised the shipment of drugs, special prosecutor Miroslav Turkovic told a news conference in Montenegro's capital Podgorica.

He said one of the group, a Montenegrin working for an international shipping company, had redirected the container with the drugs to a trade company in Podgorica, and that the prosecutors have filed criminal charges against him. "This was a very well planned international criminal action," Turkovic said.

Milena Petricevic, acting director of the Administration for customs and revenues, said the drugs were first discovered by a customs official in the port of Bar, who reported the find to his superiors. The Administration then informed the police and prosecutors who followed the cargo and seized it, she said.

The prosecutors suspect the group has smuggled about 3 tonnes of cocaine, worth hundreds of millions euros, through the Bar Free Customs Zone since the last summer, the chief special prosecutor Milivoj Katnic said. ($1 = 0.8730 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022