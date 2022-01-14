Left Menu

U.S. condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:15 IST
The United States on Friday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, saying it posed a threat to North Korea's neighbors and the international community.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad", a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

