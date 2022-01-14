U.S. condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch

The United States on Friday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, saying it posed a threat to North Korea's neighbors and the international community.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad", a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)