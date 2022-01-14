U.S. condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:15 IST
The United States on Friday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, saying it posed a threat to North Korea's neighbors and the international community.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad", a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- The United States
- Republic of Korea
- North Korea's
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says
Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says
World News Roundup: Iran says rocket sends three 'research payloads' into space; Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says and more
Boeing wins USD 471mn contract to develop new systems for Japan's F-15 fleet: Pentagon
More Chinese ships tried to enter Japan's territorial waters in 2021