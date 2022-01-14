Massive crowd at SP office: On EC directive, FIR lodged for violation of Covid norms

On the Election Commission's directives, an FIR was lodged on Friday after a massive crowd, in violation of Covid norms, gathered at the Samajwadi Party office here for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs.

Former ministers-Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini- besides five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its president Akhilesh Yadav.

The FIR has been registered at the Gautam Palli police station for violation of prohibitory orders and also the Epidemic Act in connection with massive crowds gathering at the Samajwadi Party (SP) office, a senior police official said.

The official said that the case, which was registered on the directives of the commission, is against 2,500 unknown people.

Video clips showed hundreds of party workers gathered at the SP office and a majority of them not wearing masks.

''Prima facie, there was violation of COVID-19 norms, and investigations are underway. A team of officials of the district administration and police had gone there,'' a senior official of the Lucknow district administration said.

When asked about action being taken in the matter, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had told PTI, ''Action as per law is being taken.'' The Election Commission has banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the five poll-bound states, citing the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines.

The Commission listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.

Capital Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been also witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases .PTI NAV SNS SAB ANB ANB

