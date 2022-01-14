Left Menu

Illegal liquor hidden under sacks of garlic seized in Gr Noida, 2 held

Fifty cartons of foreign-made liquor meant for sale in Haryana was seized from the truck, Pandey said. Meanwhile, 400 pints of country-made liquor was seized by Rabupura police station officials in Greater Noida.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:28 IST
Two people were arrested on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while allegedly transporting a large quantity of illicit liquor in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The liquor, which was in a pickup truck, was hidden under sacks of garlic, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said. “The pickup truck was intercepted by officials of the Beta-2 police station. Fifty cartons of foreign-made liquor meant for sale in Haryana was seized from the truck,” Pandey said. Officials said the accused, Dharmendra Sahni and Vipin Kumar, told police that they had to handover the consignment to their contact in Firozabad and someone was supposed to take it further. Police have found two forged number plates from the truck, which has been impounded. They also found links to a bigger illegal liquor smuggling racket and are probing the case further. Meanwhile, 400 pints of country-made liquor was seized by Rabupura police station officials in Greater Noida. The consignment was being taken on a motorcycle from Haryana's Faridabad. One person, identified as Raju Singh, was arrested in connection with the case, police said. Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district shares border with Haryana's Faridabad and Palwal districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

