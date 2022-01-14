IED found at Ghazipur flower market; defused

An improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here Friday morning but it was later defused, officials said.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack.

The incident comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the national capital is already on high alert.

''The explosive prima facie looks to be a mix of RDX and ammonium nitrate. It was about 3 kgs in weight and there were some sharpnel embedded,'' NSG director general M A Ganapathy told PTI.

Another National Security Guard (NSG) officer said they were alerted by the Delhi Police about the suspicious object around 11 am and soon after a team of its bomb detection and disposal experts and a heavy metal container called total containment vessel tugged to a truck reached the market, located close to Delhi''s border with Uttar Pradesh. Fire officials said they received the information of the suspicious unattended bag at 10.19 am. Officials from the special cell of Delhi Police and fire department also reached the spot.

''The IED was destroyed around 1:30 pm by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area. ''The samples of the IED have been collected and a detail report will be sent to the Delhi Police,'' the NSG officer said.

A bomb suit wearing NSG personnel was also seen at the site apart from officials from the special cell and regular Delhi Police units.

A JCB bulldozer was used to dig the pit to defuse the device.

Police said that a person who had come to the market to purchase flowers spotted a suspicious unattended bag near his scooty at an abandoned place. He then informed people around and also alerted the Delhi Home Guards deployed there. The person then made a PCR call around 10.30 am about noticing the suspicious bag left unattended. The incident triggered panic in the market area which usually remains very crowded. All the shops were made to shut down and the entire area was sealed and cordoned off. Soon local police, bomb disposal squad reached the site within minutes and first examined the suspicious device, removed its battery and created a pit at another place far from where the it was found and it was later difused, police said.

A woman who has been selling tea here for the past 12 years told PTI this was the first time that something like this happened.

''This is a very busy market and hundreds of people come here every morning. Police personnel removed the people from the market. When the crowd was removed, police informed that there was bomb at the main gate. After police, the fire tenders and other officials reached the spot with dogs squads,'' she said, requesting not to be named.

According to preliminary investigation, the bomb was placed outside the main gate of the flower market. ''It is suspected that the alleged person did recee before planting the bomb and we suspect there was a timer placed inside the bomb. The investigation is still underway to ascertain the identity of the person who placed the bomb at the spot and at what time did he arrive the market with it. The entire sequence or event will be clear once we get some strong clue,'' a senior police official said.

For now, it has emerged that there are two main CCTV cameras at the market. One of which is placed at the entrance while another CCTV is placed inside the market, he said.

''So far, our teams have been scanning through multiple footages to identity the vehicle used by the suspect and the route taken by him after placing the bomb. All these details are yet to be ascertained and but we are waiting reports from both FSL and NSG which are also crucial from investigation point of view,'' the officer added.

An FIR has been registered under explosive act as of now by the Special Cell team of Delhi Police which is currently probing the case, he said.

All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of scene of crime are also being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded.

An officer said the shopkeepers and those residing in and around the market area will also be questioned in this regard as part of probe.

When contacted, Deepa Verma , Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini, said that two teams including senior experts of FSL were sent to the spot for inspection and collection of exhibits, officials said.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, HOD Crime Scene Management Division (24x7), FSL said that after receiving call from police personnel in control room, the mobile forensic crime scene unit team instantly moved towards the spot and searched for the necessary evidence related to the scene of crime. ''Our teams visited two spots, one where the bomb was found and other one where it was defused. Evidence found on both the spots were collected and further handed over to the Investigating Officer who will subsequently send it to Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination to ascertain the components,'' he said. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir lauded the Delhi Police.

''Great job done by the Delhi Police and NSG today in Ghazipur, East Delhi. A major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. We live coz they risk everything! #Saviours,'' he tweeted.

